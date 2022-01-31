Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.24. 91,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 135,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 25.49 and a current ratio of 25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$378.38 million and a PE ratio of -215.56.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.