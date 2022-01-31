Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

COLM stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

