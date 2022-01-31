Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.42% of Comfort Systems USA worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $87.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

