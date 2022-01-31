Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.