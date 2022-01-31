Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.10 by Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €9.10 ($10.34) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.13).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €7.58 ($8.61). 6,043,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.17. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €7.97 ($9.06).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.