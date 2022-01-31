CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.39. CommScope posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 2,877,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.