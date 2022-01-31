Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Martha Helena Bejar Sells 9,000 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

