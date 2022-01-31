Comparing American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

American Community Newspapers has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Community Newspapers and Lee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Lee Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lee Enterprises is more favorable than American Community Newspapers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Lee Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.27 $22.78 million $3.91 9.36

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than American Community Newspapers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises 2.87% 237.32% 1.63%

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats American Community Newspapers on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

