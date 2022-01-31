Comparing RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) & Its Rivals

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RADA Electronic Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors 74 321 444 19 2.48

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.80%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.74, meaning that their average stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $76.22 million $5.64 million 20.87 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors $3.42 billion $157.29 million 4.62

RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 21.05% 18.38% 13.90% RADA Electronic Industries Competitors -200.87% -91.12% -3.11%

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

