Comparing Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific -5.36% -68.77% -6.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toray Industries and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toray Industries and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.58 $431.98 million N/A N/A Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.26 -$409.09 million ($4.09) -3.30

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

