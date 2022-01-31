Comparing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home -28.59% N/A -13.98%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Her Imports and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.44%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Her Imports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.18 -$595.20 million ($2.23) -3.19

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home.

Volatility & Risk

Her Imports has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Her Imports on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

