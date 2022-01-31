CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.45

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €56.45 ($63.43) and last traded at €58.60 ($65.84), with a volume of 59325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €57.25 ($64.33).

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($79.21) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.79 ($91.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.07.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

