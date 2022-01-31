Constellation (DAG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $232.06 million and $2.29 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

