ContentBox Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $460,523.86 and $1,225.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00278671 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

