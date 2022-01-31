Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $9.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

