Contrasting Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.64 $11.81 million $1.91 8.82 Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.69 $31.96 million $7.65 11.70

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 19.26% 12.85% 1.07% Cambridge Bancorp 29.95% 13.45% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $96.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

