Contrasting Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $689.27 million 1.68 -$103.99 million $4.43 15.22 FAT Brands $18.12 million 9.36 -$14.86 million N/A N/A

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dine Brands Global.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 8.87% -31.66% 4.94% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dine Brands Global and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus price target of $103.44, suggesting a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dine Brands Global pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

