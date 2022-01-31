Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GSI Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GSI Technology and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.77%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 3.73 -$21.50 million ($0.79) -5.38 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.20

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.