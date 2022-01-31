Contrasting PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) & ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% ZoomInfo Technologies -0.39% 9.58% 3.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.61 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -22.87 ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 43.48 -$9.10 million $0.06 881.15

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 16 0 3.00

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats PDF Solutions on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.