Convergence Trading Up 12.6% This Week (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $647,161.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114333 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

