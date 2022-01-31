Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $315,323.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,683,751 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.