Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$41.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$35.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.94.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.