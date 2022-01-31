Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

