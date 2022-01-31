Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.84. 1,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 569,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

