Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $317.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

