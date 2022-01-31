Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

