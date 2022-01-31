Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

