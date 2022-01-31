COVA Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $119,832.29 and approximately $3,697.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

