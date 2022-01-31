Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Creatd by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,803. Creatd has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,063.01% and a negative net margin of 844.73%.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

