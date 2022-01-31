Credit Suisse AG Acquires 79,436 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,436 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of BioNTech worth $36,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.27.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $162.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.75 and its 200 day moving average is $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

