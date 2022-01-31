Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $35,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

