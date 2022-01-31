Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,629 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.48% of Krystal Biotech worth $40,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 277.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,476,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

