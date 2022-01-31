Credit Suisse AG Has $35.95 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Darling Ingredients worth $35,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $62.73 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

