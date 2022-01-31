Credit Suisse AG Has $36.15 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.72 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.