Credit Suisse AG Has $36.94 Million Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.50% of HeadHunter Group worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 255,884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 410,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 201,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.