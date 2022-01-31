Credit Suisse AG Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of QIAGEN worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.61 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

