Credit Suisse AG Has $38.30 Million Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.97% of bluebird bio worth $38,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

