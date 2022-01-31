Credit Suisse AG Has $38.30 Million Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.97% of bluebird bio worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of BLUE opened at $7.53 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

