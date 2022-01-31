Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.48% of Krystal Biotech worth $40,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

