Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $37,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after buying an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.