Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,311,077 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of QIAGEN worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.61 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

