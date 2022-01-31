Credit Suisse AG Sells 143,904 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

