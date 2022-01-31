Credit Suisse AG Sells 143,904 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

