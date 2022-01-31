Credit Suisse AG Sells 158,470 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Healthpeak Properties worth $41,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

