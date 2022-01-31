Credit Suisse AG Sells 190,998 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,422,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

