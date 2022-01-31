Credit Suisse AG Sells 285,234 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,234 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.52% of Starwood Property Trust worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.