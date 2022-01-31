Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,224 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.