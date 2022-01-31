Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $284,273.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.