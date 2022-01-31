Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) recently:
- 1/25/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.50.
- 1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50.
- 1/5/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.
- 12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.
- 12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPG stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.19. 3,946,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current year.
