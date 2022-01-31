Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) recently:

1/25/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/19/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.50.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

1/6/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

1/5/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPG stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.19. 3,946,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

