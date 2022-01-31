Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CRESY stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $5.04. 1,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 30.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

